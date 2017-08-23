Why We set up Biafra Secret Service – Kanu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that it set up the Biafra Secret Service to protect the people of Biafra.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, told journalists after a visit to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, chairman, South East senate caucus, at his country home, Ohuru, in Obingwa council area of Abia State, that “There is no need for anybody to be afraid of the internal operations of IPOB.”

According to him, Biafra Secret Service is like the vigilante outfits you have everywhere. It is not armed. We want to stop the menace of Fulani herdsmen in our land. We won’t tolerate it. It won’t happen here. In the North, you have the Hisbah Police, Sharia police; you even have the Janjaweed police. Here, we have nothing; we need to protect this land. We need to prevent the Fulani cattle men from rustling; we are opposed to every form of disorder and criminality.

“IPOB will never be violent, we will never be armed. So, there is no need for people to be afraid of the internal operations of IPOB because we will never resort to armed violence or armed struggle of any sort .Our method is far more potent and effective than any armed struggle. So, I will always listen to him and I will return to him from time to time.”

He said: “The Nigerian Police has done nothing, absolutely nothing. Fulani herdsmen have been rampaging everywhere. President spoke, he never mentioned the menace of Fulani herdsmen, his interest was Biafra, unity, threat and intimidation. That doesn’t work with me, it may work with you, but it doesn’t work with me. You don’t intimidate me because I’m a Biafran.”

On his part, Abaribe, said he had fruitful discussions with the IPOB leader, adding, there are lots of misconceptions and misunderstandings as well as too much tension in the land.

He urged Nigerians to work for the peace and unity of the country, saying that the caucus is committed to ensuring a better country where every section of Nigeria will have a sense of justice and equality.

“Nnamdi Kanu has assured us that IPOB is non violent, will continue to remain non violent and will not in any way, do anything that will lead to bloodshed. We have also told him our stand. Our stand is that we cannot continue this nation the way it is. There must be restructuring, there must be devolution of powers; there must be discussion by the component parts to e1nsure that every part of this country will have a better and far more promising union. Not a union that you will have some people feeling that there are first and second class citizens. We had very fruitful discussions,” Abaribe said.

– Aug 23, 2017 @ 5:5 GMT |