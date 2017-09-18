Soldiers begin gradual withdrawal from Aba

THE Nigerian Army has commenced gradual withdrawal of its men stationed at various checkpoints in Aba after the recent clash with protesting members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on Sunday, September 17, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State told newsmen in Umuahia that the military on Operation Python Dance II had withdrawn from the state.

However, NAN investigation on Monday, September 18, showed that only a few of the new military checkpoints mounted in the commercial city had been dismantled.

The five military checkpoints mounted on the busy Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway had been reduced to three.

Emeka Chukwuma, a tricycle operator and resident of the city, told NAN that the checkpoints were causing traffic gridlock.

He appealed to Gov. Ikpeazu to prevail on the military authority to remove the checkpoints to ease traffic.

Meanwhile, activities are gradually returning to normal in Aba after the clashes between the military and IPOB members.

Markets have re-opened after the five-day dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the city by the governor.

Most of the shops at Ariaria International Market, New Market, Shopping Centre, Cemetery Markets have re-opened for business while customers were seen going about their businesses. – NAN

– Sept 18, 2017 @ 19:37 GMT /