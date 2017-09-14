Soldiers to withdraw from Aba, Umuahia by Friday — Gov. Ikpeazu

OKEZIE Ikpeazu, governor of Abia State has said that soldiers would be withdrawn from from the streets of Umuahia, the state capital, and Aba, its commercial nerve centre, by Friday, September 15.

Ikpeazu stated this on September 14, at the Government House, Umuahia, while reacting to the security situation in the state, adding that the situation in the past few days, which led to the deployment of soldiers ahead of `Operation Python Dance II’, a military exercise by the Nigerian army, had generated great concern to both the government and the people.

According to him, “I will also be meeting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, to discuss possible ways of relaxing `Operation Python Dance II’ in the state for now.”

He added that the withdrawal would not affect pre-existing military checkpoints at various locations in the state and warned mischief makers to stay away from Abia as agitations and protests would not be tolerated.

He said warned mischief makers who want to use Abia as their base that henceforth, the state would be too hot for them to carry out their wicked acts.

“The state government will work with security agents to ensure the protection of lives and property without fear or favour. There will be no hiding place for you.”

He also urged residents of Aba to fully observe the current curfew in the city and ensure that they cooperate with security agents to maintain peace and order.

Ikpeazu said that it was in the interest of the people of Abia for peace and security to be restored as meaningful progress could not be achieved in an atmosphere of violence and anarchy, advising members of the public to stop spreading rumours capable of throwing the state into disorder.

Warning that anyone caught perpetrating such acts will be dealt with according to the law, he said: “I swore to protect lives and properties of all Abians and residents and that I must do. I, therefore, call on all to support our efforts at making sure that lasting peace prevails in our dear state.”

– Sept. 14, 2017 @ 18:16 GMT