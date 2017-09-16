South East Governors Proscribe IPOB

THE South East Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting on Friday in Enugu, proscribed the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and chairman of the South East governors forum, requested the group and other of such groups to articulate their grievances and send to the forum.

He urged all the governors in the South East to ensure compliance with the directive in their various states and for the Federal Government to withdraw the troops in the zone.

His words: “All activities of IPOB are, hereby, proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on all national issues.

“Such should be submitted to the committee of governors, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and National Assembly members from the South East zone through the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum.”

Umahi stressed South East’s commitment to the unity of the country and desire for its restructuring.

“We reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.

“Accordingly, we appeal to President Muhammad Buhari to, please, withdraw the military in the South East zone, while police perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order,” he said.

Speaking of the efforts of the forum to ensure peaceful co-existence, he said the South East governors were already in contact with their northern counterparts who had assured of the safety of Igbo living in the north.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the zone within this period,” he said.

“We advise residents of the zone to go about their normal businesses as governments of each state is committed to protecting everybody,“ he added.

Present at the meeting were governors of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu while Imo was represented by the deputy governor.

Other notable personalities at that the meeting were the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar and the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo.

The governor said that the leadership of IPOB was absent but sent in apologies.

