Speed Boat crashes, claims 4 Lives

A SPEED boat carrying 14 passengers has crashed in Ogwu-Ikpele River, killing no fewer than four persons.

The passengers include students and some traders going to the market.

An eye witness, who gave her name simply as Ebele said the four could not be saved when the boat capsized.

There were survivors who were assisted to safety by divers.

She added that goods worth thousands of naira were destroyed.

On the cause of the mishap, some indigenes of Ogwu-Ikpele in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra claimed that flooding was responsible.

They said that some communities in Ogbaru LGA had been taken over by flood because of absence of good roads and drainages.

However, the community said there were the incessant flood menace in the area, and called on the state government to come their rescue to stem further re-occurrence.

– Sept. 14, 2017 @ 17:53 GMT