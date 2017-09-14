SSA urges Stakeholders to support Obiano’s 2nd Term Bid

CHINEDU Obidigwe, senior special assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on Political Matters, has called on APGA stakeholders in Ogbaru LGA to mobilise support for governor’s second term bid.

Obidiegwu said that All Peoples Grand Alliance, APGA, was offer Anambra people a candidate who would lead them and not a fellow to rule.

He condemned the leadership of other parties, saying all of them lacked vision and mission to lead.

“APGA is the bedrock of Ndi Igbo. They puts the interest of Anambra people at heart as democracy dividends are being evenly distributed.

“This is what effective governance is all about.” Obidiegwu remarked.

He, then, called on Ogbaru people to give Obiano the support to continue his good works to the state.

Jude Emecheta, chairman, Willie Obiano Support Group, Anambra State, pleaded with Ogbaru people never to divide their votes.

“We are at time in Anambra State, where continuity is needed because this has paid off handsomely,’’ he said.

The Transition Committee Chairman, Ogbaru, Ignatus Ezediokpu Akaka told Ogbaru people that the present administration was doing well.

“By whatever standards you use, to assess the government, it has performed creditably,’’ he said.

He, then, urged them to give Obiano’s administration a fair chance to achieve complete his tenure and achieve all the objectives and tasks it set out for itself.

– Sept. 14, 2017 @ 17:46 GMT