Stakeholders tasked on Peaceful Conduct of Anambra Guber Election

VICTOR Awogu, traditional Ruler of Ossamala community Ogbaru, Local Government Area, has enjoined stakeholders in the state to work tirelessly to ensure good conduct in the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Awogu stated this at his palace in Ossamala, Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state, when Mike Ozoemanam, state director of the National Orientation Agency, and his management team paid him a courtesy visit.

While speaking on the upcoming election, he described peace as a key to meaningful development and beckoned on Anambra people to embrace it for the enhancement of the development of the state.

Ozoemenam urged parents and guardians to enlighten their children on the need to be law abiding during and after the November eighteenth governorship election. He also commended Awogu for steering the affairs of the community with the fear of God, and charged the traditional rulers to be neck-deep in their tradition and cultural heritage.

Joseph Uchendu, deputy director of programmes of the Agency, was also present.

Aug 21, 2017 @ 18:09 GMT