Traditional Ruler commends Obiano on Youth Empowerment

GEORGE Ekwealor, traditional ruler of Umuoba Anam, Anambra East Local Government Area, has commended Governor Obiano for his youth oriented programmes and policies which has helped many youths to be self-employed.

Ekwealor, who made the commendation, while addressing newsmen in his palace harped on the need for youth to be responsive and responsible so as to become useful citizens.

He also called on other governor in the South East region to emulate Governor Obiano to address the increasing youth’s restiveness in the zone.

Sunday Nwasah, special assistant to the Governor on Market Affairs, admonished the youths against being used as thugs in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Aug 21, 2017 @ 18:05 GMT