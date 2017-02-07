Traditional Rulers to Rally Support for President Buhari

–

THE Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari has said that traditional rulers will continue to rally support for President Muhammadu Buhari for the success of his administration.

The Emir stated this when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in company with six other ministers.

The visit was on the side-lines of the Federal Government Town Hall meeting for the North Central zone held on Monday in Ilorin.

The monarch said, “Speaking on behalf of majority of traditional rulers of this county, we will offer help anytime and anywhere we are called upon.

“We trust the president of this country, we know him to be a man of discipline and we hope he can tidy up things that are very rough now.

“We pray that on his sojourn to England, he will get better and return to us in good health so that he can continue the good work that the majority of this country are expecting.”

The Emir also expressed confidence in members of cabinet of the president, particularly those on the entourage.

He said, “You are the eyes of Mr President.

“When the names of ministers were made public, we said, yes, this time around, we are very serious and ready for good governance.

“Though it took time for Mr President to name his cabinet but it is better late and to select good hands that can deliver.

“We are very optimistic that this administration will make positive impact on the nation and the people.”

The monarch called on Nigerians to support the change agenda of the administration.

Earlier, the Information minister said they were in the palace to pay homage to the monarch after the town hall meeting for the North central states of Kwara, Kogi and Niger.

He also said that they were particularly impressed with the quality of traditional rulers that attended the town hall meeting from the three states.

The minister noted that the town hall meeting was a very robust engagement with the people and they would take the recommendations therefrom to the president for consideration.

He thanked the Emir for his role in ensuring peace in his domain and the country as a whole. – NAN

