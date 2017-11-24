Ugwuanyi, IG’s wife to launch POWA skill acquisition, event centre in Enugu

GOV. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Princess Asamau Idris, wife of the Inspector-General of Police, were set to launch Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) skill acquisition and event centre in Enugu.

The Chairperson of POWA in Enugu State, Mrs Bilikisu Danmallam, the wife of Enugu State Commissioner of Police, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that the launch would take place on Nov. 25.

Danmallam said that the event would be held at the Superior Police Officers Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu at 10 a.m.

“POWA Enugu State Police Command chapter wishes to inform members of the public particularly the good people of the state that it shall be concluding its care week programme which has been on.

“The week long activities will be concluded with the official launch and foundation laying ceremony of POWA secretariat, skill acquisition and event centre for police and members of the public at the Superior Police Officers Mess at Agbani Road Enugu.

“The event is expected to attract the attention of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as special guest of honour. – NAN

– Nov. 24, 2017 @ 09:41 GMT /