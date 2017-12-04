Unpopular candidates, reward system bane of PDP’s development – Secondus

UNPOPULAR candidates and the reward system remain the greatest impediment to the progress of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, national chairmanship aspirant, said on Sunday, December 3, in Lagos.

“When you elect popular candidates, the party is sure of winning. When you elect a person who is not popular, it becomes a problem. That is why we are giving the state chapters the power to decide. When the popular candidate is elected, the people will massively support that candidate. The security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission are not behind us,” he said.

Secondus, on a visit to the leadership of the party in Lagos, listed challenges confronting the party.

“Our reward system over the year has been terrible. People will work hard at the grassroots level and others will take the reward in Abuja. We want to return the party to the people. We are going to change the reward system. If you work hard and deliver your polling unit and ward, you will be recognized by the chairman of the ward who will recommend you to the local government and from the local government, you will be recommended to the state. You cannot fly from Lagos to Wadata and declare that you are the big man. The state chairman and the executive committee must recommend you.”

The former acting national chairman of the PDP spoke of the need to rebuild the confidence of the people and how to bring the party back to power at the national level.

“I have the skills to win elections. All through my life, it is winning, winning, winning. This is what makes me different from others. I have mapped out a strategy on how to bring our party back to power.”

Secondus expressed delight and satisfaction with the high degree of determination exhibited by the leadership of the party in the state to dislodge the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.

“Part of the strategy is taking the party back to the people. We will go for massive mobilization of our supporters and aggressive membership drive. There will be no pull down syndrome from my zone. My eyes will be on winning elections.”

He clarified his position on zoning in the party, stressing the need for the chairmanship aspirants to be judged strictly by their record of performance.

“I am the most qualified. The position of the national chairman was zoned to the Southern States. When it was micro-zoned, I did not pick form. This one is for the seventeen states in the south,” he said.

He described Chief Bode George as “a father.”

“Chief Olabode George is my Oga, my boss and a father to all. The choice is for the people to make. He is competent. I will give him all the support if he is chosen by the delegates. Power comes from God. If by the grace of God, I am chosen, Olabode George and the people of Lagos will support me. Every individual is allowed to make a choice. Nobody will be forced to vote a candidate. People should vote freely,” he added.

– Dec. 4, 2017 @ 18:08 GMT