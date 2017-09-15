US calls for Calm in Army, IPOB Clash

THE United States Government has called for calm as violence between the Nigerian Army and the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, continues to cause tension within the South-East. The US Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said in a tweet on Friday that it was joining well-meaning Nigerians to sue for peace.

The US, tweeted with #OutofManyOne, a message which promotes unity in diversity. The tweet read, “The US Mission to Nigeria joins the calls of Nigerian leaders and citizens across the country for an end to violence. #OutofManyOne.

The Nigerian Army had during the week deployed soldiers in the South-East under an operation codenamed ‘Operation Python Dance’, which seeks to curb violent crimes within the region. The soldiers, have, however, had several clashes with IPOB members which has led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties in Aba and Rivers states. – Punch

