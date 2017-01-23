USAID to Hold Forum on Open Government Partnership

–

THE USAID Strengthening Advocacy and Civic Engagement Project is holding a two-hour forum on understanding the Open Government Partnership, OGP, in Nigeria. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 6pm at Rockview Royale, Wuse 2, Abuja.

In 2016, Nigeria became the 70th country to join the OGP which is a global coalition to fight against corruption and promote transparency and accountability in governance. In December 2016, Nigeria presented its National Action Plan, NAP, as a framework to implement OGP principles. The NAP, OGP principles, citizens engagement and participation, among others will be discussed at the 2.0 Mindset Series.

As Nigeria becomes a member of the OGP, it is necessary to ensure that the right framework is put in place to ensure that expected domestic reforms are put in place and citizens are aware in order to ensure transparency and accountability occur.

According to Jennifer Onyejewe, advisor, Public Awareness and Communications, speakers at the event include: Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, special assistant to the president on Justice Sector Reform and the coordinator, Open Government Partnership; Otive Igbuzor, executive director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development; and Seember Nyager, chief executive officer for the Public and Private Development Centre, PPDC, and founding member of the ‘OpenAlliance’ civil society network which campaigned for Nigeria to join the OGP.

