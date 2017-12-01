VP Osinbajo, Gov. Amosun, others to attend new Akarigbo’s coronation

THE new Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, is to receive the official staff of office on Dec. 7 at the Gateway International Stadium in Sagamu, Ogun.

The dignitaries, who are expected to grace the coronation include: the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and other well meaning Nigerians.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, are also expected to be in attendance. Asiwaju Kayode Onafowokan, the Chairman, Akarigbo Coronation Organising Committee, made this disclosure at a press conference on Friday in Sagamu.

Onafowokan said the week-long ceremony would feature various events, which would precede the coronation proper, organised by the youth wing of the committee. “The pre-coronation ceremonies will start with a 4-day programme of activities, which include a football competition among the various Remo constituencies.

“There is also the Akarigbo marathon race, a youth rally across Remoland and a youth party, following the coronation event proper on Thursday,’’ he said.

Onafowokan explained that the official conferment of the staff of office on the monarch would be performed by Amosun, adding that maximum security arrangements would be provided at the venue of the ceremony.

He urged the sons and daughters of Remoland to troop out in large numbers and participate in all the activities.

“The day is going to be a symbolic one; we want the people of Sagamu and our people from other parts of the country to attend the ceremony.

“The Ooni of Ife will be in attendance in company with other traditional rulers from different parts of the world. “It is going to be a day of celebration,’’ he said.

According to Onafowokan, the selection process of the new traditional ruler was done in a transparent manner devoid of any rancour.

The new traditional ruler hails from the Oluyomade lineage of the Torungbuwa Ruling House and defeated 18 other nominees, who contested for the same position.

The Akarigbo is a successful legal practitioner and a chartered accountant of repute. – NAN

– Dec. 1, 2017 @ 16:00 GMT