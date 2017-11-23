WAPA set to Graduate 7000 Trainees

LAGOS State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has concluded plans to graduate 7,000 trainees from its Skills Acquisition Centres in a graduation ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, at LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, from 10:00 am.

Lola Akandem, commissioner in the ministry, who disclosed this in an interview in her office, said the graduates are drawn from the 17 Skill Acquisition Centres spread across the five divisions of the State.

According to her, the graduating trainees, predominantly women, are expected to take advantage of the skills and knowledge by setting up small and medium scale businesses towards self-reliance and ultimately, to become employers of Labour.

Akande noted that the upcoming event will witness the highest number of graduates who have successfully acquired skills in Hairdressing and Cosmetology, Catering and Hotel Management, Computer Training, Textile Designing/Hat Beads Stringing, Barbing and Printing Technology among others.

Among dignitaries expected at the event are the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, who is the Special Guest of Honour, members of the State Executive Council and Lagos State House of Assembly.

