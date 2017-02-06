I Will Be Nigerian President – Fayose

–

THE ambition of Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State is to become Nigerian president. Fayose, who is the current chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, did not say when he would contest for the office of president. But he said: “It is according to God’s will that I will one day become the president of Nigeria.”

The governor, who spoke on Saturday, February 4, in Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, while hosting journalists to a dinner, said since the prophesy was from God and it was very clear that he would govern the country, the issue needed not to be debated as he was only waiting for its manifestation.

“It was the same prophesy that said I would return as governor of Ekiti when I was in the trenches that predicted that I will govern the whole country. Many did not believe the first one but it happened just as we are waiting for the manifestation of the second one.

“Do not bother to ask me questions as to how this will materialise, I also do not know how it will happen but all I know is that I shall one day occupy the presidential villa, not as a visitor but as president,” Fayose said.

He claimed to be in the good book of most Nigerians, whom he said would always be ready to make God’s plans for him come to pass at the appointed time. Fayose told his guests at the dinner that he would use his position as chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum to correct many ills of the society as well as fight the cause of the poor masses.

The governor also disclosed at the dinner that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had again frozen his personal accounts in Zenith Bank in defiance of a court order made last month.

He said he was at the bank’s branch in Ado-Ekiti‎ on Friday, February 3, to withdraw money in line with a subsisting court order but was prevented from making any withdrawal from the account.

While appreciating journalists for their effective coverage of the Ekiti State, he advised them not to allow themselves to be drawn into politics. Doing so, he said, would impugn on their integrity and make them inherit other people’s enemies.

The governor also called on Nigerians to pray for their leaders and support them, no matter the situation.

Although Fayose did not give a timeline for the realisation of his presidential ambition, his declaration, some observers said, would influence the politics of the 2019 presidency.

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 15:45 GMT

