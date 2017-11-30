“You’re at Home in Kaduna”, State PDP Chairman tells Gbenga Daniel

FELIX Hassan Hyet, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State, has stated that a front-line aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the party, Gbenga Daniel is the most qualified of all the aspirants to clinch the job.

Felix made this declaration in Kaduna on Wednesday when Otunba Daniel and his campaign entourage paid a visit to the party’s secretariat in continuation of his nationwide tour.

Before delegates and party faithful, Daniel reiterated the need for the delegates to elect the best hands to preside over the affairs of the party towards winning the 2019 general elections.

Daniel decry the abrupt impunity that has engulfed the party with a promise to inculcate a more inclusive and people oriented system.

In his response, the State Chairman stated, “You are not a visitor here. By right, you are an elder statesman in Kaduna state.

“I call your visit a formality. You have presented your message in a simple but penetrating way.

“I cherish the way you have conducted your campaign. Only a leader of substance and focus will be able to navigate through the entire 36 states without attacking other aspirants.

“Your message rings deep down in us. Whether Southwest is qualified or not, we know Gbenga Daniel is most qualified.

“We will plead with our other brothers so that we can truly return power to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President of Nigeria, Architect Namadi Sambo has enjoined party Chieftains across the country to ensure that the National Convention of the PDP is free and fair.

Namadi Sambo made this plea while receiving Otunba Daniel at his residence in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The former Vice President who described Daniel as his professional and political colleague, stated that the only way the party could become strong is for democracy to work at all levels.

Sambo thanked Otunba Daniel for his efforts in ensuring the party returns to the right part commending him for the seriousness he has added to the race.

“You have embarked on a serious endeavour and I know you are up to the task.

“You have managed your state (Ogun) creditably.

“I wish you well,” he said.

– Nov. 30, 2017 @ 10:30 GMT