Sapele to Get Eight-Hour Power Supply

THE nation’s parlous energy situation took the centre stage on Monday, January 30, in Asaba as stakeholders lamented the massive power outages in Delta State, particularly Sapele.

They also agreed on eight – hour daily uninterrupted power supply for Sapele.

Monday Igbuya, speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, described the electricity situation in Sapele as unbearable and oppressive.

Igbuya who spoke at length on the recent protest in Sapele, the drop in electricity supply in the country and its effects on people and organisations during a special stakeholders meeting to proffer solutions to the worsening electricity situation in Sapele protested the failure of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, to provide uninterrupted power supply in Sapele.

He also criticised the tales out of the BEDC, the deluge of excuses of non-performance and the shifting of responsibilities to the consumers and other partners.

He said the high monthly bills did not reflect the epileptic power supply.

Igbuya while calling for an end to the epileptic power supply in Sapele decried the ever- spiralling cost of diesel needed to power alternative source of electricity.

“What can the good people of Sapele do with epileptic power supply? The situation has killed small and medium scale ventures. It has also increased unemployment and social tension” he said.

He urged the BEDC to stop illegal collections by providing prepaid meters.

“Sapele people will pay their electricity bills,” he said.

Residents of Sapele in December protested the poor electricity supply to the area by the BEDC. They not only condemned the three-hour electricity supply a day but lamented that many companies had shut down because of poor power supply.

— Jan 31, 2017 @ 16:58 GMT

