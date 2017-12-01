Eid-el- Maulud: cleric urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Mohammed

THE National Council of Muslim Youths Organisations (NACOMYO) has called on Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Mohammed for peace and progress of the nation.

Alhaji Kamadeen Akintunde, its National President, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abeokuta. Akintunde said that Prophet Mohammed exercised patience, honesty, dedication and perseverance as well as loved everyone.

He said that muslims should sustain their religious obligations and spiritual undertakings, adding that such endeavours would go a long way in shaping the destiny of the country.

Akintunde advised Muslims to preach peace and give peace a chance so that Nigeria would be a conducive place for all.

The cleric also identified good neighbourliness, protection of rights and respect for people’s religious sensibilities as factors to peaceful coexistence and harmonious living.

“I admonished Nigerians to accommodate themselves and eschew religious differences and live together in peace.

“The Nigerian constitution guarantees freedom of religion, I enjoin citizens to embrace love, tolerance and mutual respect in their interactions’’, he said.

Akintunde urged Nigerians to shun violence and any act that would jeopardise the peace of the nation. He also enjoined Muslims to make their impact felt in the society and be in the vanguard of the current reforms and initiatives by government aimed at development as well as advancement of the country.

“The Nigerian project is a task, it requires the involvement and participation of all for the country to be among the comity of nations,” he said. – NAN

– Dec. 1, 2017 @ 15:30 GMT