5 Persons dead, 30 injured as Nigerian Army, Police invade Nnamdi Kanu’s Home

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said Sunday night that five people were feared dead and about 30 others injured when gunmen suspected to be soldiers allegedly attacked the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said that the attackers wore army and police uniforms and drove into the palace of the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, who is the father of Nnamdi and started shooting people.

He said in a statement: “We did not clash with anybody or group. The attackers wore Nigerian soldiers and Nigeria Police uniforms and came to kill our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his compound at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, and started shooting sporadically and killed five people and up to thirty other people had bullet wounds.

After attacking our people, they drove off. They came in five Hilux vans, he said – Vanguard

– Sept 10, 2017 @ 9:40 GMT /