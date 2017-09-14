Anambra VIOs embark on Road Check

THE Anambra State Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIOs, have stepped up road checks across the roads in Anambra State.

The exercise is aimed at ascertaining the road worthiness of Vehicle as well as validity of their documentations.

They said they would be checking documents like vehicle licences, Insurance Certificates, Road Worthiness Certificate, Hackmey Permits and Stage Carriage Permit.

They would also be checking the mechanical/electrical conditions of the vehicles.

