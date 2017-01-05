Another Chibok Girl Rescued

–

THE Nigerian Army announced on Thursday, January 5, announced that its troops stationed in the North-East geopolitical zone rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls.

Sani Usman, a brigadier general and the Army spokesperson, who made the announcement on his Facebook Page Thursday afternoon, promised to provide details of the development later.

A batch of 21 of the girls were released by Boko Haram on October 13, last year after intense negotiation with the Nigerian government. The negotiations were facilitated by the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

One of the girls, Amina Ali, had earlier been freed on May 19, 2016 by troops.

The dreaded Boko Haram sect had abducted nearly 300 on April 14, 2014, from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State.

