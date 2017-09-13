Biafra: Charly Boy, Adeyanju condemn Alleged Militarisation of South-East

MAVERICK entertainer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy and the former Director New Media for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Adeyanju, have condemned what they termed the militarisation of the South-East region in the guise of curbing inordinate agitations and divisive tendencies by pro-Biafra groups.

In the past few days, a lot of dust has been raised since the military hierarchy announced that another 30-day exercise in the South East geo political zone code named Operation Python Dance II would commence on September 15. In a statement co-signed by Charly Boy and Adeyanju the duo alleged that the Federal Government was steaming up the flames of enmity and discord within the country by using force on harmless citizens.

The statement also condemned the invasion of Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Aba Road, Umuahia, which led to the destruction of laptops and other valuables. The duo however urged the federal government to be more circumspect and solution-focused in handling sensitive matters as secessionist agitations within the country.

“Our attention has been drawn to the recent detachment of soldiers from the Nigerian Army to the Afaraukwu country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and the invasion of Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Aba Road, Umuahia, which led to the destruction of laptops and other valuables thereby causing unnecessary panic within the state and the entire region.

“We consider this move an aberration that must be strongly condemned in a democratic environment like ours. The good people of Abia State deserve better than the undue panic under which they have been placed since the invasion which has completely restricted them from going about their daily activities freely like they used to.

“In as much as we are aware that the Federal Government is concerned about curbing divisive messages and inordinate agitations within the country, we believe it should be more concerned about safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians in any part of the country.

“It is also important to note that though recanted, the October 1 ultimatum issued by some misguided northern youths to the Igbos in the north remains weighty in the minds of many and the atmosphere is hypersensitive to any mishap that could foment such interethnic melee.

“We urge the Federal Government; therefore, that, rather than steaming up the flames of enmity and discord within the country by using force on harmless citizens, it should be more committed to dousing tensions and promoting peace and unity. Finally, we appeal to the Federal Government to be more circumspect and solution-focused in handling sensitive matters as secessionist agitations within the country,” the statement issued in Abuja on behalf of the duo by the Publicity Secretary of OurMumuDonDo Movement, Raphael Adebayo.

– Sept. 13, 2017 @ 17:24 GMT