Eight Persons Killed in Terror Attack on Maiduguri

AT least eight persons were killed and score of others injured when multiple explosions hit Maiduguri, the Borno State capital Sunday night, January 8.

According to a source, the first occurred at Muna garage area when a female bomber blew up herself while two other suspected insurgents with two AK47 attacked CJTF check point. The civilian JTF successfully killed the attackers.

“We killed the two attackers with AK47 raffles and female bombers killed self,” the CJTF source said.

Also, another two bombers stormed Kalleri ward and knocked at people’s door to detonate their IEDs, killing at least five people.

A resident who simply called himself Mala, told journalists that: “We lost three people in Kalleri last night to the bombers; they would knocked on the our doors when we open, they quickly grabbed people and detonated IEDs

Victor Isuku, a deputy superintendent of Police and Force public relations officer, Borno Command, confirmed the attacks.

“Preliminary info available is that the explosion occurred at Gariki Muna, which I understand is on the outskirt of town. Details will follow soonest please.” Isuku said in his Whatapps with newsmen.

— Jan 9, 2017 @ 14:25 GMT

