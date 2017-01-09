How “Fulani Militia” Killed 3 Police Officers – Nigeria Police

–

THE Adamawa Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of three mobile police officers and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the policemen were among those drafted to secure Kwayine, Gidan Dadi and Karlahi communities after clashes that followed the killing of 47 cattle in the area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the development to journalists in Yola, said that four rifles belonging to the police officers were also missing. “Fulani militia attacked the three villages and we lost three of our gallant MOPOL while two are missing.

“We have constituted a high powered search team and by the special grace of God we are going to recover our men. On the side of the civilians, two bodies have so far been recovered,” Mr. Othman said.

The spokesperson said that the police had succeeded in killing scores of the militias who where however able to escape with their dead ones. Abubakar said more police officers had been drafted to the affected areas.

Gov. Muhammad Bindow had condemned the attack, which occurred less than 24-hours after a government delegation on peace building mission visited the area. The governor in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, directed security agencies to deploy more personnel to the area.

He described the attack as unfortunate and sad especially coming after recent peace and confidence building efforts. “The Governor feels highly disturbed that after he had sent delegations on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to interface with the different communities in the area, a clash could occur so soon thereafter.”

He assured residents of government’s resolve to restore peace to the affected areas and protect the lives of every citizen. Bindow saluted the gallantry of the police in confronting the attackers and urged them not to relent until normalcy is fully restored. – (NAN)

— Jan 9, 2017 @ 13:35 GMT

|