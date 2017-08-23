Gunmen kidnap Ex-Minister in Nasarawa

THE POLICE command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of Hussaini Akwanga, a former minister of Labour and Productivity.

Akwanga served during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo but was removed on Dec. 4, 2003, following an alleged $214 million national identity card scam.

Kennedy Idirisu, the spokesman for the Nasarawa State Police Command, who confirmed the abduction in Lafia on Wednesday, August 23, said that Akwanga was kidnapped by gunmen at his farm on Wamba Road in Akwanga on August 22.

Akwanga town is about 46km north of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Idirisu said that on receiving the information on the abduction, Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, the state’s commissioner of Police, mobilised policemen, led by the deputy commissioner in charge of operations to search for the abducted former minister.

“As we speak, the commissioner himself has gone to Akwanga to boost the rescue operation to ensure that the victim is released unhurt.”

Idirisu reiterated the commitment of the command to ridding the state of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Meanwhile, a family source told NAN that the kidnappers had contacted them, demanding an unspecified amount as ransom.

On May 6, the mother and sister of Kassim Mohammed, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, were abducted in Akwanga. – NAN

– Aug 23, 2017 @ 16:45 GMT