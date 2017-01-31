IGP Appoints Moshood New FPRO

–

IBRAHIM Idris, inspector-general of Police, has appointed Jimoh Olohundare Moshood, a chief superintendent of Police, as the substantive Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO. Moshood succeeds Don N. Awunah, acting commissioner, who has since been posted as commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command.

Moshood hails from Ilorin Township in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State. he holds a B.Sc in Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. He was once a PPRO, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the position which earned him Commissioner of Police commendations for diligent and excellent performance.

He attended several courses within and outside the country few of which are Crime Prevention Of Korea Police; At Police Training Institute, Seoul South Korea; Training Course on Anti – Hijacking Techniques and Tactics for Developing Countries at the Special Police Academy, Beijing, China. He is a member of the Nigeria Institutes of Public Relations, member of the Africa Business School, Abuja and Associate Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration Of Nigeria.

The officer has served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force as DPO Central Area, Abuja between 2012 and 2013 and chief superintendent of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, FCT Police Command, Abuja among others.

Until his recent appointment he was the deputy FPRO FHQ Abuja. He has since assumed duty as the FPRO for the Nigeria Police Force.

— Jan 31, 2017 @ 16:15 GMT

