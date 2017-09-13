IGP Orders Launch of Bail Campaign across the Country

IBRAHIM Idris, the inspector general of Police, IGP, on Wednesday, September 13, has ordered the launch of bail is free campaign across the country, starting from Niger Police Command, ‘B’ Division in Minna.

According to the campaign, traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, opinion leaders, market men and women associations, youth leaders and groups and critical stakeholders in the communities, towns and cities are enjoined to support the campaign. He said they should report to the nearest Police Station the conduct of any Police officer, Investigative Police Officer, IPO, or any other Officer that ask for money or pecuniary benefit before, during or after BAIL is granted to the Divisional Police Officers, DPOs; Area Commanders; the Command Public Relations Officers, Commissioner of Police or to the Force Public Relations Officer through the following Phone Nos. 07056792065, 08088450152, email: bailisfree@gmail.com, Police website: www.npf.gov.ng.

“The people are encouraged to paste the sticker “BAIL IS FREE” on their vehicles, conspicuous locations and public centres to assist the Nigeria Police Force to spread this campaign.

“The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police in Niger State to subsequently carryout the launch and campaign of “BAIL IS FREE” in all the remaining Emirates in Niger State. He will also do similar launch in all the remaining Area Commands and Divisions throughout Niger State.

“The IGP has equally directed all Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police to immediately ensure that ‘’BAIL IS FREE’’ is pasted in the crime branch, statement room, charge room and other conspicuous locations in all Police Divisions, Police Stations and Outposts throughout the Country.

“The Inspector General of Police has sent out the X-squad of the Nigeria Police Force to all the states of the country to monitor compliance to “BAIL IS FREE” campaign and given power to arrest, detain and discipline any erring Police officer.

“Lastly, the Inspector General of Police deeply appreciates the supports of all Nigerians in terms of prompt information and other assistance to the Nigeria Police Force Personnel in crime prevention and control throughout the country. The IGP enjoined the people to assist the Police to make this “BAIL IS FREE” campaign a huge success by reporting any complaint through the above mentioned avenues,” the Police statement said.

According to the statement, the move is a furtherance to the IGP’s promise on assumption of duty on June 22, 2016 to reposition the Nigeria Police Force to be more accountable, responsive, responsible and reliable under his leadership.

