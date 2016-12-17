IGP Probes Wike over Rivers Rerun Election

–

IBRAHIM Idris, inspector general of Police, has set up a panel to investigate allegations of electoral violence against Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. The panel was set up in response to the statement credited to Prof. Yakubu Mahmud, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the effect that there were 70 incidents that tended to derail the December 10, re-run elections in Rivers State.

The panel is made up of a team of detectives and experts to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents mentioned by the INEC chairman with a view to unravelling those who directly or indirectly are responsible for such incidences and bring them to justice.

The investigative team is also mandated to conduct forensic analysis on the audio report released by Sahara Reporters purportedly to be the voice of Wike pertaining to the concluded elections.

The Government of Rivers State and INEC are enjoined to avail the investigative team with facts at their disposal and grant them the desired cooperation and assistance to achieve a comprehensive and conclusive investigation. The election observers, civil society groups, Human Rights watchers and other stakeholders are equally called upon to assist the team with valuable information they may have.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to enthroning the principles of democratic policing and ensures that the IGPs master plan on election security takes hold in Nigeria in accordance with international best practices and core value of Policing with integrity.

“The investigative team is headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police who has vast experience in investigation. The team has 30 days to complete the investigation and submit report. The findings will be made public,” according to a statement signed by Don Awunah, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters.

