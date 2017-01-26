Kaduna Police Arrest 423 Suspects

–

THE Police Command in Kaduna on Thursday, January 26, said it had arrested 423 suspects in 2016.

Agoyle Abeh, state commissioner of Police, said this in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna.

Abeh said 384 of the suspects had been charged to court, while 39 cases were under investigation.

“The command recorded 423 arrests in connection with various crimes which include kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, cattle rustling and grievous harm, among others,” he said.

He said the command had also recovered 97 firearms of various category and cache of ammunition from the suspects.

“These achievements were possible with the command’s vision to rid the state of criminal activities,” he said.

The commissioner advised those with criminal intention to repent or face the wrath of the law.

He appealed to the public be more security conscious and support the police in exposing criminals in the society.

