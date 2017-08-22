Kidnappers Demand N100m For Release Of 11-Year-Old Daughter of Katsina Businessman

THE ABDUCTORS of Nana Usman, an 11 year old girl daughter of Mansur Abubakar, a businessman based in Malumfashi, Katsina State have demanded for N100m ransom.

A close family associate, who confided in our reporter, said the abductors called the businessman thrice asking for the said amount as condition for her release.

The source said the father was seriously disturbed and has, out of fear, relocated from the area to an undisclosed location.

Nana was kidnapped at about 11.30 pm at the weekend when about 20 gunmen on motor bikes and cars stormed the family house.

Residents of the area have been living in fear and apprehension since the incident.

Unconfirmed reports say two of the hoodlums and a police were injured during a shootout. The injured hoodlums were said to have been arrested by the police.

All efforts to get police reaction proved abortive up to the time of filing this report.

Aug 22, 2017 @ 17:35 GMT