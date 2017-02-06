Legislators Visits AIG Police

–

THE House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs led by its chairman, Halliru Dauda Jika today visited the Zone 2 Headquarters as part of its Monitoring of the 2016 Budget Implementation.

The Committee members were received by Kayode Aderanti, assistant inspector general of police, AIG, Zone 2, and were shown round the Zonal Headquarters for on-the-spot assessment of facilities on ground.

The AIG appealed for adequate funding of the Police, recalling how adequate funding made a difference in the police system during his days at the United Nations. The AIG pointed out that the police in fact needs commendation for the feats achieved despite inadequate funding.

Aderanti equally called on Nigerians to embrace the Nigeria Police and give it all the support it needs.

Jika, on his part, assured the AIG that the committee would do a comprehensive report of their findings and make necessary recommendations in time, and to the appropriate quarters too.

