Navy releases List of Successful Candidate for Recruitment Exercise

THE NIGERIAN Navy has released the list of successful candidates for the 2017 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Exercise.

A statement on Tuesday, August 22, by Suleman Dahun, a captain and Navy spokesman, said the candidates emerged successful after the aptitude test held nationwide on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

He said: “Candidates are therefore advised to check online at www.joinnigerianavy.com for their names.

“All successful candidates are to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos for the final selection interview which is scheduled to hold from Friday 25 August 2017 to Saturday 14 September 2017.”

Dahun said candidates should come along with the original copies of their credentials, sporting kits and writing materials for the exercise.

– Aug 23, 2017 @ 15:05 GMT