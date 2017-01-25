Why Nigeria Inspector General of Police is Visiting London

–

THE Nigeria Police Force has explained why Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of Police, IGP, travelled to London. A statement by Don Awunah, Force public relations officer said Idris was on an official visit to London at the invitation of SO15, the London Metropolitan Police Service.

The statement reads: “The SO15 is part of the Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command that works for the protection of London and the United Kingdom, against threats of terrorism.

“This visit is part of the gains of the International donor platform established by the IGP on assumption of office in June, 2016 to empower Police personnel in modern techniques of fighting organized crimes.

“Although terrorism is being rapidly degraded in Nigeria, owing to the steadfastness of the Nigerian security system, there are collateral challenges confronting the nation such as kidnap for ransom, ethnic clashes and politically motivated murder.

“The visit will discuss areas of provision of working tools and capacity building.

“Contrary to the compelling objectives of the planned visit, however, some sections of the Nigerian online and print media are disseminating invented and incorrect stories, and misrepresenting facts regarding the official visit of the IGP to the United Kingdom.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the IGP did not lead “a high powered delegation” to visit President Mohammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in London. The visit of IGP to London while the President is on vacation is merely coincidental.

“Indeed, the present visit to the United Kingdom by the IGP will not be the first time the nation’s top security chief will be consolidating on pre-existing protocols and collaborations with other countries across the world, in the quest for a more secure Nigeria and by extension, a safer world.

“The media is once again enjoined to always cross check their facts rather than hide under the convenient guise of “unconfirmed sources,” to peddle mischief and mislead the public.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to partner with the media in the attainment of National Security Goals,” it said.

