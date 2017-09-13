One person dies, 10 injured as Vigilance Operatives clash with Suspected Cultists

ONE person believed to be a member of vigilance operative in Ozala, Awada, a surburb of Onitsha was on Tuesday, September 12, killed during a clash. The clash was between his colleagues and some youths suspected to be cultists.

Ten other persons sustained various degrees of injuries. According to a reliable source, trouble started when the deceased and his colleagues rushed to a house under their vigilance watch, for a rescue mission.

They were tipped-off that there was commotion within a certain family and they rushed there to calm the situation. The report said the vigilance operatives while trying to quell the trouble had called reinforcement, just as the suspected cultists also called in their other members for support.

Soon after the arrival of the two vigilance men, the suspected cultists, numbering no fewer than 10 boys stormed the scene and struggled to snatch a gun belonging to the vigilance operative.

In the ensuing struggle to dispose the vigilance man of his gun, the bullet was inadvertently discharged accidentally, killing the deceased instantly. Reacting to the development, Emmanuel Nwabunwanne, president-general of the Community, said a struggle between the cultists and vigilance group led to death of one of them.

Contacted on telephone, the Awada Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Babalola confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had already commenced on the matter.

– Sept. 13, 2017 @ 18:35 GMT