Police investigates Allegations of Corruption, Bribery, Sexual Molestation in Force

Imohimi Edgal, acting commissioner of police Lagos state police command, has instituted a panel to investigate the alleged report of police corruption, bribery and sexual molestation.

The members of the panel include, Commander RRS ACP Tunji Disu as the chairman, Emma Nnadozie as the vice chairman, CSP Adedeji kemi and other members who are Nwanguma okechukwu, a member of NOPRIN, Solomon Ezike and Adeola samuel-ilori.

The panel which had a lengthened deliberation at the commissioner of police’s office with all the parties above present including the former officer in charge of anti-kidnapping came to an agreement that the case of stealing involving the victim one Blessing Taiwo be returned back to Ikoyi division to carry out a diligent investigation and ensure the suspects are prosecuted.

As regards the allegation of collection of bribe and sexual molestation, the case will also be thoroughly investigated and due findings is expected to be reported to the commissioner of police a week from today.

The command commissioner reassured members of the public that any officer indicted will face the full weight of the law, according to s statement signed by Olarinde Famous-Cole, police public relations officer.

– Sept 6, 2017 @ 12:33 GMT |