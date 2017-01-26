Police Names Kidnappers of Turkish School Children, Staff

–

THE Nigeria Police Force has disclosed the names of the notorious kidnappers of the five Turkish School children and three of their staff.

They are Bekewei Agbojule, 29, also known as, AKA, Prince Yellow, Are Philip Joel Kakadu, aka “General Kakadu,” a militant leader and Romeo Council, aka “Raw”, Totki Okoda, 34, who resides in the creeks behind the school at the Ijaw fishermen settlement. Okoda was the one who provided information for the gang about the school and the victims.

A statement from the police which was made available to Realnews stated that the inspector general of police, IGP’s, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, working in synergy with the Tactical Intelligence Unit, TIU, of the Nigeria Police Force in a joint operation supervised by Kayode Aderanti, assistant inspector general of police, AIG, Zone 2, Lagos, successfully smashed a notorious kidnap gang and arrested four vicious suspects, who are active members of the gang responsible for the kidnap for ransom of Turkish school children and staff of the school in Ogun State on January 13.

According to the statement, Okoda who lives in the fishermen’s community behind the school provided information about the victims to his gang. They were trailed and arrested at different locations in Delta, Ogun and Lagos States for the criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.

Further investigation and sustained pursuit of the matter by the Intelligence Response Team led to the arrest of Bekewei Agbojule aka “Prince Yellow”, a principal suspect and one of the key members of the gang on the January 25.

The suspect, who is an Ijaw from Arogbo town in Ondo State was arrested after he came out of the creeks to enjoy his loot. The sum of N1,200,000, his share of the ransom money was recovered from him.

The four suspects confessed to the crime, volunteered useful statements to the investigators and are cooperating with the Police. The statement said that concerted efforts are being made to arrest the remaining suspects who are at large. All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Ibrahim K. Idris is assuring every Nigerian that the police will continue to work assiduously to prevent crime and eliminate the fear of crime so as to guarantee adequate security and safety of lives and properties across the country.

“The police will equally ensure that those crimes that cannot be prevented are promptly detected and perpetrators prosecuted to serve as deterrent to prospective criminals” he said.

He urges the citizenry to be law abiding and continue to support the personnel of the Force deployed in their various localities.

