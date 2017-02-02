Southern Kaduna Killings: Police Arrest 17 Suspects

–

THE Nigeria Police Force today paraded 17 suspects accused of inciting public disturbance and peace in Kafanchan and its environs in Southern Kaduna.

Parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters Abuja, today, Jimoh Moshood, Force public relations officer said that they were arrested as a result of the concern by the recent unfortunate sectarian crisis in Kafanchan and neighboring communities in Kaduna state where so many innocent lives were lost and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Consequently, Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police, seeing the need to put a final stop to the crisis constituted a Joint Tactical Operation Squad (Operation Harmony), comprising the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, SIB, EOD, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Police K9 (Sniffer Dog Section), Police Air wing and Police Medical Team with Headquarters in Kafanchan.

The operation recorded remarkable achievements in tackling the crisis and preventing further disturbance of public peace across southern Kaduna as shown by the arrest of the suspects who were cut in the act and catches of fire arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The suspects are Nelson Paul ‘M’ 36 years, a native of Kaninkon Jamma’a local government area, LGA Kaduna state; Bulus Jatau ‘M’ age 32 years from Jamma’a LGA of Kaduna State; Magaji Shaibu ‘M’ age 30y ears from Chinkun LGA of Kaduna state; and Danlami Yakubu ‘M’ age 28 years from Chinkun LGA of Kaduna State.

The others are Idris bello ‘M’ chinkun LGA of Kaduna State; Danjuma Barde ‘M’ 39 age from Chikun LGA of Kaduna State; Danjuma barde Chikun ‘M’ age 39 years from LGA of Kaduna State; Goma Adamu ‘M’ age 28 years from Chukwum LGA of Kaduna state; Samuel Joshua ‘M’ age 29 years from Chinkun LGA of Kaduna State; Abudulkareem Abdul ‘M’ age 20 years from Rigasa LGA of Kaduna State; Haruna Iliyasu ‘M’ age 20 years Kiru LGA of Kaduna State and Hassan Idris ‘M’ age 25 years from Tsafe of Kaduna State. The others are Adamu Haruna ‘M’ 28 years from Chikwun of Kaduna State; Adamu Umar ‘M’ age 27 years Chikwun LGA of Kaduna State; Sulieman Saleh ‘M’ age 30 from Chinkun LGA of Kaduna State; Abubakar Mohammadu ‘M’ age 20 years from Chikwun LGA of kaduna state; Muhammadu Jori ‘M’ age 33 years from Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

The exhibits recovered from the suspects are 29 assorted firearms and ammunition.

The police said that all the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms.

The inspector general of police has assured “the good people and communities of Southern Kaduna of adequate security and protection of their lives and properties and hereby enjoin them to be law abiding and give peace a chance to prevail and cooperate with the Police personnel deployed in their localities.”

— Feb 2, 2017 @ 18:25 GMT

