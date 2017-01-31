Two Persons Died in Foiled Suicide Bomb Attack on Maiduguri

–
A CIVILIAN Joint Task Force, JTF, member and a male suicide bomber were killed in a foiled suicide bomb attack which targeted a Mosque during morning prayers in Dalori quarters, Maiduguri Borno state on Tuesday, January 31.
The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, disclosed this in a statement by Sani Datti, it’s head of Media and Public Relations.
He said their bodies had been evacuated to Specialists Hospital Maiduguri.
The incident occurred at about 5:20am.
— Jan 31, 2017 @ 17:58 GMT
