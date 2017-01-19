Two School Teachers Arrested for Defiling Pupil

–

THE Zone 2 of the Nigeria Police Force swoop on suspected criminals terrifying Lagos and Ogun state, arresting two school teachers for defiling six-year-old pupil in a private primary school

The Nigeria Police Force has reeled out its achievements as a result of the tireless and dedicated efforts of policemen under Zone 2, comprising Lagos and Ogun States within the past month. Top on the list is the arrest of one Stanley Akanno and one Olakunle Hassan, both teachers in a private primary school in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State for serially defiling their six-year old female pupil (name withheld for privacy reasons) for over a period of months.

Police Investigations revealed that during extra mural classes, the teachers showed pornography on their laptop to the pupil and made her practice same on them. The pupil has been taken to a government hospital where it was medically established that she had been deflowered. The Suspects will soon be charged to court.

C.K. Aderanti, assistant inspector general of police, Zone 2, made this known today in a statement the police made available to Realnews.

According to the statement, the police based on intelligence recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla; one Adams Jiddah ‘m’ aged 32 years was arrested in Ibafo area of Ogun State and one Emeka Okeke ‘m’ aged 28years in Okoko area of Lagos State. They confessed to have robbed several vehicles in several parts of Lagos State. One locally made revolver pistol used by the gang was recovered. The suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

Also, on December 29, 2016, at about 2345hrs, a ZIS team arrested one Chibuzor Ekeocha ‘m’ 26 years, a member of a robbery gang that robbed a Lexus Jeep RX 330 with registration number LA 267 BOI belonging to Senator Gbenga Asafa from his driver at gun point at the Abule Egba area of Lagos State. Two suspects have so far been arrested and one other at large.

On the same day, the police acting on reliable intelligence, trailed and accosted a Volvo truck with registration number AAA 428 XE belonging to GBC Transport along Ijebu-Ode Expressway at about 1500hrs. The truck loaded with Nestle products from Nestle Plc Agbara was on its way to Edo State. Six male suspects were eventually arrested and investigations revealed that the driver and his motor boy connived with others to sell the truck and the goods for nine million naira. The goods have been fully recovered. Suspects are: Orbo Andrew, Sylvester Inwomoh, Lateef Bello, Ademola Ademola, Emmanuel Tuoye and Bob Momoh.

On January 12, the polce also acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested a gang of three males and one female who specialised in hypnotising and defrauding their victims. They were arrested in their shrine in Aiyedire Local Government area of Osun State at the point of obtaining the sum of N3.5 million from a victim. They had earlier defrauded a victim of N3.5 million in Abeokuta Ogun State. Items recovered from them include fake foreign currencies, horrifying statues, charms, one Honda Pilot SUV and one Toyota Sienna bus. Suspects are Segun Adesoji, 35; Mudasiru Sumonu, 55; Sakiratu Olayinka Aniyikay, 35 and Jogunola Sunday, 21.

Prior to this, the police on December 31, 2016, arrested three suspects in a case of robbery at Isale Ake area of Abeokuta. Two motorcycles were recovered. One other suspect is still at large. Arrested suspects include Lanre Ayuba, Sunday Oloyede and Gafar Ajala.

According to the AIG, “What we have done today is to let the public know that the Police are not resting on their oars. We shall leave no stone unturned in our quest to engender a crime free society. We assure Nigerians and residents of Lagos and Ogun States especially of the Zone’s total commitment in ensuring that absolute security prevails. I urge everyone with credible information not to hesitate in bringing such forward. Together, we can achieve the much desired crime free society.”

