350 Cameroon supporters to storm Uyo in two chartered planes

SUPPORTERS of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have concluded plans to mobilize about 350 of their members to hit Uyo, venue of Friday’s all-important 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, according to reports in the Cameroonian media.

According to a report in Cameroon-info.net, the supporters intend coming en-masse to Nigeria on Friday to ensure victory for their team which will be involved in a crucial match against the Super Eagles.

Quoting Cameroon Tribune sources, the online portal claims the Federation of Indomitable Lions supporters planned a “mobilization trip”, in the words of its president, Éric Sielinou in order to counter the effectiveness of the home support that the Super Eagles will get from their fans.

Two charters have reportedly being scheduled from Douala on the day of the match to fly the 140 people already registered to travel by air while nearly 200 of those travelling by road have fixed departure for Thursday at midnight.

Drawn in Group B, Cameroon has two points and is four points away from Nigeria, the first in the group with 6 points.

Cameroon and Nigeria clash in a double-header confrontation. The first match will be played in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday September 1, 2017, from 5pm Nigeria time, and the second match will hold in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Monday, September 4, 2017.

– Complete Sports

– Aug 31, 2017 @ 13:06 GMT |