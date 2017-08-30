Buhari Announces N1m Gift Each for D’ Tigress Players

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, August 30, received the victorious D’ Tigress, Nigerian national basket team and announced N1 million gift for each of the female basketball players.

It was the first assignment of the president at the Federal Executive Council meeting, which started at about 11:00 am. The team won the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Mali and also qualified for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup slated for Spain.

It was also the first time the president would be presiding over the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, since he returned from the United Kingdom on vacation, on August 19.

The FEC meeting which should have held on Wednesday, August 23, was cancelled to enable Buhari receive the investigative report from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the suspended Babachir David Lawal, secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Ayo Oke, director general of the National Intelligence Agency.

– Aug 30, 2017 @ 12:50 GMT