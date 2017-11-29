Kaduna SWAN Week Begins With Fitness Walk

THE 2017 week of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Kaduna State chapter will be gathering steam on Saturday, December 2, with a fitness walk that will feature all Kaduna journalists as well as sports administrators and athletes.

This was contained in a statement signed by Jacob Onjewu Dickson, the secretary of the organising committee.

According to the statement, the fitness walk will commence at the Murtala Mohammed Square by 7am and end at the Kaduna State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

“All is set and right now we are putting finishing touches to arrangements by dispatching letters to appropriate quarters,” the statement said.

It explained that the organising committee, headed by Beni Adams, has several activities lined up for the week, which includes three sporting activities that will see all the media houses in the state slug it out for honours.

“The climax of the WEEK will be the annual lecture series and award of excellence to several personalities that have distinguished themselves in grassroots sports particularly and sports development in general,” it said further.

Besides, it said that while inaugurating the committee, Isaiah Benjamin, chairman of Kaduna SWAN, handed out instructions that only personalities that had truly sacrificed were identified and the committee ensured the advice was taken.

“We are still discussing with sponsors but are optimistic that we would get good support from our friends, especially our patron, Engineer Musa Nimrod, the Garkuwan Matasa Arewa,” it said.

– Nov. 29, 2017 @ 15:24 GMT