Ondo First Lady Kicks off Summer Tennis Clinic in Akure

BETTY Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State governor, on Thursday, August 24, set the course of history as she officially launched the kick off of the State Summer Tennis Clinic for children between the ages 4-13 at the Township Stadium, Akure.

At the event Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo State, was ably represented by Agboola Ajayi, his deputy.

Mrs Akeredolu who affirmed the readiness of the Akeredolu led government to make Ondo State the tennis hub in Nigeria also noted that it was high time Ondo State began to produce its own Serena Williams, thereby building a future of champions of the game in Nigeria and the whole world at large.

Mrs. Akeredolu while observing that Ondo State had in the past produced national and international players like Rolake Olateru Olagbegi, Sir Segun Balogun and Wale Olateru Olagbegi, the umpire at the Wimbledon, regretted the fact that Nigeria had now become a sleeping giant, thus steps must be taken to retrace the course of history.

“This clinic is essentially to identify and develop talents in our children. It is important to encourage sports development among youths in the state, particularly at the grassroots level in order to discover and develop potentials and skills of the young ones who are capable of becoming champions.

“The benefits of catching our youths young, especially in sports cannot be over emphasized. Let us look at champions like the Williams sisters; Venue and Serena Williams, who started as young as three years and have gone on to win numerous awards and break glass ceiling, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Billie Jean king just to mention a few,” she said

“This tennis clinic that we are laying the foundation today is not a government thing. You can give into it. Let nobody wait for Arakunrin to bring money here,” she added.

Mrs. Akeredolu, however, expressed optimism that the beneficiaries of this project will be empowered to develop independence and confidence through taking on new challenges as well as being mentored into greatness.

In his remark, Ajayi acknowledged the visions of the first lady as being deeply rooted with far reaching effect stressing that she had, indeed, been touching on all the critical aspects of the economy.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Olumuyiwa Sonuga thanked the first lady for the initiative while urging parents to continue to encourage their children to follow through with the programme, noting that it is a source of gainful employment for them in the future.

In her goodwill message, Rolake Kazeem (nee Olagbegi) charged the children to take advantage of the opportunity given them stressing that there are lots of opportunities in the field of tennis. She challenged parents to be a part of the project as plans are underway for an after school training session for the children.

Also, in her goodwill message, Idowu Akinbulumo urged parents to ensure full participation of their children in the course of the programme.

The event also featured other side attractions which include a jogging exercise led by Arabinrin Akeredolu and an exhibition match between the wife of the governor and the Ajayi.

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 15:42 GMT