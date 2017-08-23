Rohr names Mikel, Ighalo to face Cameroon

TEAM captain Mikel John Obi and forward Odion Ighalo are back, and Israel –based marksman Anthony Nwakaeme gets a first call as Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, on Tuesday released his list of players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying duels with Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions.

Germany –based defender Leon Balogun returns after missing the World Cup qualifier against Algeria and the Africa Cup qualifier against South Africa, while Chelsea of England’s wing back Victor Moses is also back after sitting out the duel with the Bafana Bafana in June due to injury.

Rohr has largely kept faith with his regular army, including goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Alampasu, defenders William Ekong, Elderson Echiejile and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria welcome the reigning African champions to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, 1st September, before flying to Yaounde for a quickfire return session on Monday, 4th September.

The Super Eagles are top of Africa’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group B with six points, after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches, while the Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.

Seven other players have been placed on standby, but any of them would be contacted to move to camp only in the case there is any issue with any player on the list of 23.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Ola Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht FC, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea FC, England); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United). – TheNff.com

