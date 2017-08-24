Ronaldo named UEFA Player of Season

CRISTIANO Ronaldo was named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016-2017 on Thursday after a campaign which saw the Portuguese superstar help Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League double. It was the third time that Ronaldo had won the award which was presented on the sidelines of the Champions League group stage draw.

His great rival Lionel Messi has won the prize on two occasions and could pave the way for him to capture a fifth Ballon d’Or title. “The same [goals] every year, the same challenge – to win everything that’s possible with my club, with my national team. I’m so glad to be here, and honoured to win this trophy again. Thank you to my team-mates and congratulations to them too,” the forward said after receiving the award.

“For the national team, when I go there they always give me motivation to work hard and carry on every time. I’m so blessed – thanks also to the supporters of Real Madrid, everyone who helped me to achieve this trophy. Thank you – I’m so happy.”

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 19:20 GMT