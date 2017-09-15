Team Anambra wins gold in chess

ANAMBRA State Chess team on Thursday won gold and five silver medals at the ongoing third National Youth Games holding in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The team had played against 19 other states at the Senate Building of the University of Ilorin before emerging victorious.

Reacting, Joseph Umudu, director of Sports for Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship and Sports Development, expressed his joy at the victory and commended the coaches whose handiwork earned the medals.

Team Anambra also secured a consoling bronze medal from the cricket game.

