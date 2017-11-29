Ugbaja’s Demise An Irreparable Loss – Ochei

VICTOR Ochei, speaker emeritus, Delta State, House of Assembly, and All Progressives Congress party stalwart, has expressed sadness at the passing on of deputy inspector general of police, DIG, Donald Ugbaja (retd). Ugbaja until his demise was a prominent leader of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

In his condolence message to the Ugbaja family, Ochei said the death of the elder statesman was regrettable, moreso as it occured when his invaluable experience would have been brought to bear in the affairs of the APC in Delta state.

According to him, the late Ugbaja distinguished himself in his profession as a law enforcement officer and an exemplary patriarch who bequeathed enduring positive legacies to his offsprings, family, his town Igbodo, the Ika nation, Delta state, Nigeria and humanity.

While urging the family to be consoled by the fact that death is inevitable, the speaker emeritus prayed the almighty God to avail the family and associates of the departed icon, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, adding that late DIG Ugbaja would be greatly missed.

– Nov. 29, 2017 @ 09:36 GMT