Why Mob Attacked FRSC Officials in Anambra

THE Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has explained why a mob attacked its personnel in Ichida, Anambra State, at the weekend.

According to Bisi Kazeem, head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, the commission’s attention has been drawn to what is currently trending online that a mob attacked FRSC officials for allegedly demanding bribe in Ichida Anambra.

“This is not correct, as the true position is that an offending Okada man who sighted our personnel on normal patrol, suddenly turned to escape arrest and fell in the process. His fall attracted sympathy from miscreants and other okada men who then seized the opportunity to mob the personnel,” he said.

‎- Apr. 17, 2017 @ 7:55 GMT

|