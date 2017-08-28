UN Suspends Food Distribution to IDP Camp Over Refugees Attack On Officials

THE UNITED Nations World Food Programme on Sunday, August 27, suspended food distribution to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Borno State following an attack on its partners at Gubio camp in Maiduguri on Friday, August 25.

Angry IDPs had attacked the humanitarian workers of the International Medical Corp, an international non-governmental organisation, over the food rations the NGO was distributing, injuring many people and destroying five sport utility vehicles belonging to the NGO at the Gubio camp in Maiduguri metropolis.

In an electronic message sent by Adedeji Ademigbuji, WFP communication officer Maiduguri field office, to newsmen in Maiduguri on Sunday, the global humanitarian agency said the suspension was as a result of security breaches.

Ahmad Satomi, the executive chairman State Emergency Management Agency, in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri on Sunday, August 27, condemned the attack on the humanitarian workers and tendered an apology.

Satomi assured that he would meet with the military so as provide adequate security for humanitarian workers during distribution in the camps.

